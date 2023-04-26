Home » Unicredit, the Wall Street Journal praises Ad Orcel: “Star banker”
Business

Unicredit, the Wall Street Journal praises Ad Orcel: “Star banker”

by admin
Unicredit, the Wall Street Journal praises Ad Orcel: “Star banker”

Here’s what the WSJ thinks of Andrea Orcel, CEO of Unicredit

“How a ‘Star Banker’ Supercharged a Troubled Financial Stock.” So the Wall Street Journal headlined a long article on the CEO of Unicredit, Andrea Orcelunderlining how, “in a difficult moment for the financial world, there is a banking stock that has more than doubled in the last year, driven by a bold goal: to transform an Italian credit institution, once in difficulty, into a profit machine”.

The WSJ remembers how Unicreditin 2022 reported “the highest annual profit in more than a decade. As of Monday’s close, its shares were up 42% for the year, despite March’s turmoil, compared with a 9% increase in the index Stoxx Europe 600 Banks“.

“The relaunch was led by Orcel“, who “inherited an institution still undergoing restructuring and based in a country known for anemic economic growth,” says the financial newspaper, adding that the CEO “reduced mortgage approval times and eliminated the internal committees which slowed down the decision-making process. He has reduced costly external consultancy work and eliminated layers of management, empowering employees at lower levels,” explains the Wall Street Journal.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  1 yuan per share!See also the nearly 10 billion-level dividend distribution plan of insurance companies. The annual dividends of the five listed insurance companies total nearly 83 billion.

You may also like

Everything on stocks: Viessmann, Carrier Global – these...

UK, the Antitrust blocks Microsoft on the acquisition...

Economy: Federal government raises growth forecast for 2023

Auction of 6-month Bots, yields are increasing

Bancomat, FSI ready to enter the capital with...

Csm, Fdi does not like Pinelli (Lega) management....

Cameroon: cocoa, a green counter for a sustainable...

The cryptic return of D’Alema. Neither with Schlein,...

U.S. stocks fall, First Republic earnings revive worries...

NOROO at Fuorisalone 2023 with Mirage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy