Mega Artesanal 2023 in August – MONDO MODA

mega artisanal, the largest fair of products and techniques for art, crafts and manual arts in Latin America, takes place from July 28th to August 2nd at São Paulo Expo.

Ground zero on the segment’s calendar for 18 years, this edition marks a revival of craftsmanship and expects to receive no less than 120,000 people, including over 600 caravans from all over the country.

Whether they are small entrepreneurs or industry giants, Mega Artesanal offers a complete consumption, content and relationship experience. With around 400 exhibitors, including industry, commerce, ateliers, confectioners and artisans, Mega Artesanal will guarantee six consecutive days with the best of what is available worldwide: launches of an infinity of inputs, such as paper, scissors, paints, fabrics and yarns; machines for all types of techniques, such as sewing, embroidery, laser cutting; dozens of inspiring exhibits; thousands of free courses to learn new techniques or refresh yourself; and still be face to face with great creators of the sector who are successful on TV and on the internet.

Service

Mega Artesanal 2023

Date: July 28th to August 2nd, 2023

Opening hours: 07/28 – Exclusive to shopkeepers from 10 am to 2 pm / Open to the public from 2 pm to 8 pm – From 7/29 to 8/2 – Open to the public from 10 am to 6 pm.

Location: São Paulo Expo (Rodovia dos Imigrantes, Km 1.5. Água Funda, São Paulo/SP)

(Free vans leaving Rua Nelson Fernandes, next to the Jabaquara subway, to the event. This service operates from 9am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 6pm).