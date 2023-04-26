Can Barella depend on Bellingham, Milan on Arnautović and Paredes with Icardi, 300,000 pounds a week for Kane and Messi staying?

Stretcher: Liverpool temptation

Nicholas Barella he is undoubtedly the man of providence, who at the crucial moment of the season is removing the chestnuts from the fire. L’Inter several times she has relied on the midfielder who combines quality with quantity, and when needed, she goes straight for the goal, adding her goals to those of the forwards.

In the double challenge of Champions League against the BenficaNicolò has also confirmed himself as a bomber when necessary, wearing the mantle of a superhero especially in the competition San Siro. With his contract expiring in 2026, the player is firmly at the center of the Nerazzurri project, but beware of the temptations that come from Premier League. Il Liverpool would like to try to see if there are the conditions to set up a negotiation, i Reds they had in the notebook Jude Bellinghambut the midfielder of the Borussia Dortmund will be the focus of a millionaire auction, that’s why the team of Klopp could tack on Barella, perhaps immediately putting on the table of theInter several quarters.

Milan is looking for reinforcements

Il Milan Of Stefano Pioli makes a virtue of necessity by entrusting the entire weight of the attack to Rafael Leão. However, the Portuguese has not yet renewed with the Rossoneri club, amidst doubts and uncertainties the advanced department of Milan could be dismantled in the summer: Rebic is now in close proximity to pack while Origi it would no longer be part of the coach’s plans, who also has to deal with reality and also with Ibrahimovic you will have to face speeches about the farewell of the Swede.

Here because the Maldini-Massara couple could close an incoming shot to protect itself in an emergency, Marko Arnautovic he seems to be the right profile to reinforce the AC Milan attack. The forward of the Bolognaex Inter, could reach Milano for a figure close to 5 million euros.

Direction Türkiye

What was supposed to be the beacon of the Juventus median during the season has turned into a problem to be solved. Among the problems that tormented Max Allegri there is also Leandro Paredeswhich after a promising start got lost along the way, losing certainties and the plays that had convinced the Old lady to bring it to Torino.

As reported by Fanatik.com the Argentine midfielder would have ended up in the crosshairs of Galatasaray which would be ready to welcome the player with open arms.

Super offer for Kane

fromEngland sensational market news arrives. The Manchester United might try again Harry Kane to try to snatch it from the Tottenham. For the captain of the England national team, i Red Devils they would be willing to put on the plate an engagement equal to 300 thousand pounds a week, approximately 17.5 million of euros per year.

Will Messi stay in Paris? We need a richer engagement

Among the voices who would still like to Barcelona and the MLS who can’t wait to enjoy it, Leo Messi has not yet made it known where he will play next season. As written by The Parisianthe player’s entourage could opt for a contract renewal and the player would then remain a Paris.

The same PSG in recent days he had announced the 30% reduction in the team’s wages, while the agents of Messinstead they push for a higher salary and sign a new contract with the Parisian club.