Important results for the athletes of Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa – Homepage, Ragusa, Sport

It was another weekend full of interesting results for Naturosa Bike & Co. Ragusa which, by participating in several competitions at the same time, is making a great organizational effort. In Palermo, the little ones honored the colors of the Hyblaean team in the best possible way by competing with full determination. To conquer the podium, in their respective categories, were Michela Cappello, Paolo Alì, Giorgio Cappello and Lorenzo Gualato. At the same time, noteworthy performances by Flavio Parisi, Andrea Nascondiglio, Michele Scala, Carlo Avola, Simone Pluchino, Matteo Carfì, Lorenzo and Federico Polizzi. To underline, then, the great result obtained at the Granfondo Città di Ragusa by Alessia Antoci who, in her first race, dominated among all the women, conquering a well-deserved success. Also in great shape Lorenzo Farnisi and Salvatore Iacono. At the Bike Ballerò trophy in Vittoria, absolute domination among the women of Aurora Distefano and Alessia Micieli, both first respectively in the Rookies and Allieve categories, second place for Vincenzo Giannetti among the first year Rookies. Good performances by Federico Occhipinti, Lorenzo Polizzi, Alessio Campo, Leonardo and Nicolas Tumino as well as Flavio Schembari. At the Trinacria race in Letojanni, in the province of Messina, excellent performances by the two Marco Gurrieri and Angelo Battaglia. Finally, in Lombardy, Giovanni Distefano was forced to retire after mechanical problems.