Home » Capcom expects to sell 10 million Street Fighter 6 copies
Technology

Capcom expects to sell 10 million Street Fighter 6 copies

by admin
Capcom expects to sell 10 million Street Fighter 6 copies

Capcom will turn 40 in 2023, and the company is living in a time of great success and hope. Resident Evil, Monster Hunter… Capcom’s IP continues to sell after each release, PresidentHaruhiro TsujimotoTalked to Famitsu about its transition to digital sales, expansion of existing titles, and prospects for global markets.

But for now the company’s focus is on its next fighting game, Street Fighter 6, which launches on June 2. With this new installment, Capcom hopes to improve on Street Fighter V’s record, which has sold 7 million copies since its release in 2016. With SF6, the number to beat is 10 million.

“Street Fighter V has sold over 7 million copies, so if we can leverage our digital sales experience, we should be able to target 10 million copies with our next game. That’s why we’re trying to do with Street Fighter 6 what we did before Less than everything – that’s why we are where we are today.

What do you think, will Street Fighter 6 reach 10 million copies over its lifetime?

See also  NASA discovers a new planet has a small chance of hitting the Earth in 2046 | Asteroid | The Epoch Times

You may also like

Win Amazon vouchers and get bonuses • NerdsHeaven

Stop new Starship launches, FAA investigates: unexpected debris...

Spam phone numbers that are currently causing trouble

Rumor: Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II will be released...

Motorola Edge 40 Pro test conclusion after 4...

Rooms are reborn on Airbnb, the CEO: “Let’s...

After Us is a preview of a painful...

Driving report: Smart #1 in the test

Dead Island 2, how to survive the zombie...

“I just don’t have the balls for it”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy