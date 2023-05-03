Capcom expects to sell 10 million Street Fighter 6 copies

Capcom will turn 40 in 2023, and the company is living in a time of great success and hope. Resident Evil, Monster Hunter… Capcom’s IP continues to sell after each release, PresidentHaruhiro TsujimotoTalked to Famitsu about its transition to digital sales, expansion of existing titles, and prospects for global markets.

But for now the company’s focus is on its next fighting game, Street Fighter 6, which launches on June 2. With this new installment, Capcom hopes to improve on Street Fighter V’s record, which has sold 7 million copies since its release in 2016. With SF6, the number to beat is 10 million.

“Street Fighter V has sold over 7 million copies, so if we can leverage our digital sales experience, we should be able to target 10 million copies with our next game. That’s why we’re trying to do with Street Fighter 6 what we did before Less than everything – that’s why we are where we are today.

What do you think, will Street Fighter 6 reach 10 million copies over its lifetime?