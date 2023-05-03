Joel Embiid beats Nikola Jokić for 2022-23 NBA MVP

The NBA officially announced the 2022-23 MVP awards today. Joel Embiid won the first MVP trophy in his career with a high vote, successfully ending Nikola Jokić’s three-game winning streak.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid defeated Nikola Jokić, Jayson Tatum, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Embiid led the way alone with 915 vote-weighted points.

The 29-year-old Joel Embiid scored 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists this season, and has three games with more than 50 points this season, including scoring a career-high 59 points against the Jazz in November 2022. Embiid is also the second 76ers player to win the MVP trophy since Allen Iverson in 2001, and the second African player in the league to win the award after Hakeem Olajuwon.