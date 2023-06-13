Home » Uninhabited or unusable house, how to get a maxi discount for Imu and Tari
Business

by admin
Is the Imu that the Department they are two of the most important taxes that millions of Italians are called to pay annually, but there are specific conditions that allow them to be exempt. A question that many ask themselves, for example, is whether in the case of sparsely inhabited houses or even uninhabited the single municipal tax and the waste tax must also be paid or whether exemption can be obtained. So let’s try to understand what the law provides.

Imu and Tari, do you have to pay them even for uninhabited or sparsely inhabited houses? What the law provides

Let’s start with the Imu which, as required by the regulations updated to 2023, must always be paid on all properties, with the exception of the first houses (with the exclusion of luxury ones) and related appurtenances. There is however the possibility of getting some discounts on the total amount established through the rates decided annually by each Municipality. On the dwellings considered unusable e uninhabited in fact it is possible to take advantage of the reduced payment of 50%.

