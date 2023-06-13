Home » Federico: “Disability is in the beholder. Even an autistic boy can be successful”
Federico: "Disability is in the beholder. Even an autistic boy can be successful"

Federico: “Disability is in the beholder. Even an autistic boy can be successful”

Dear readers,

I have been writing articles for this Health column for a while now and I imagine that there are some of you who now follow me and read me with some regularity. I imagine that for some of you it may be surprising that an autistic person writes books, articles and does many other things, surprising because the socially widespread idea of ​​us autistics is that of people unfortunately severely limited in managing situations and relationships and therefore incapable of carry out a profession.

