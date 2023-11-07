Home » Union falls below 30 percent again
Business

Union falls below 30 percent again

by admin
Union falls below 30 percent again

The Union is losing favor with voters. In the current INSA opinion trend, the CDU/CSU have to give up one percentage point and come to 29.5 percent. The AfD (22 percent) improved by one percentage point. The Greens (13.5 percent) and the Left (4.5 percent) each gained half a percentage point. The Free Voters (three percent) lose half a percentage point. The SPD (16.5 percent) and FDP (5.5 percent) maintain their values ​​from the previous week. Other parties have a total of 5.5 percent (minus 0.5 percentage points).

See also  Economy: How the world is becoming more Chinese

You may also like

Alibaba, EU investigation into AliExpress against counterfeit medicines

US Stock Market Continues Winning Streak, Nasdaq Climbs...

Russia: Raiffeisen Bank continues to do billion-dollar business

Banking contracts, race against time for the first...

Continuing the Market-Based Reform of Interest Rates: Achievements...

ChatGPT maker attracts developers with new features and...

Finance seizes 779 million from Airbnb: “He has...

People’s Bank of China Implements Net Withdrawals from...

Benko: Late payment on loans from private bank...

Ex Ilva, the unions’ appeal to Mattarella: “Unsustainable...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy