Union falls below 30 percent again

The Union is losing favor with voters. In the current INSA opinion trend, the CDU/CSU have to give up one percentage point and come to 29.5 percent. The AfD (22 percent) improved by one percentage point. The Greens (13.5 percent) and the Left (4.5 percent) each gained half a percentage point. The Free Voters (three percent) lose half a percentage point. The SPD (16.5 percent) and FDP (5.5 percent) maintain their values ​​from the previous week. Other parties have a total of 5.5 percent (minus 0.5 percentage points).

