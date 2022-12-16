Listen to the audio version of the article

UnipolSai has signed the contract for the acquisition, from the L-Gam investment fund, of the entire share capital of Società e Salute, a company operating in the private healthcare sector with a commercial brand Santa Augustin Medical Center. The exact figure is not known, but the overall valuation would be around 150 million.

Santagostino, founded in 2009, is the main Italian private healthcare group, which sees in Lombardy its principal place of business. It is also found in Emilia Romagnawhile in the Lazio has recently arrived with a first center, with the aim of opening two more soon. In Lazio, the recent liberalization of the sector will facilitate the opening of new offices.

The group has 50 million of turnover (data for 2021). Over the past two years, revenue has increased due to the pandemic. Work with 1,250 professionals and 220 employeesthe. After the acquisition operation, the managers, the CEO Luca Foresti and the general director Andrea Porcu were confirmed at the helm of the healthcare group.

The acquisition is part of the Beyond Insurance Enrichment strategic guideline of the 2022-2024 Business Plan of the Unipol Group (“Opening New Ways”).

«The operation constitutes an important piece of the welfare ecosystem, concerning the development and direct management of a network of polyclinics. Centri Medici Santagostino, with its 34 offices, is in fact one of the main operators in Lombardy, especially in the Milan area; makes use of the collaboration of around 1,300 doctors, with an offer model aimed at guaranteeing a quality patient experience at accessible conditions and with reduced waiting times, also thanks to the technological innovation which constitutes one of the distinctive factors of the company”. law in the official note from Unipol. Vitale acted as financial advisor to L-Gam in the transaction.