UnipolSai: Standard Ethics improves outlook to “positive” from “stable”

Standard Ethics has improved UnipolSai’s outlook to “positive” from “stable”. The Corporate Standard Ethics Rating (SER) “EE+” is confirmed. The first Corporate SER awarded to the Company dates back to 2014. The Company is a constituent of the SE Italian Index and the SE European Best in Class Index.

At an international level, a note explains, the insurance company of the Unipol Group is placed by Standard Ethics “among the best examples of social and environmental sustainability. The Company has faced corporate transformations, rationalization of the structure, organizational and technological innovations in line with the voluntary ESG policies of the European Union, the United Nations and the OECD”.

The reporting, in line with the highest standards, is completed in the Group documents which report ESG strategies and controls. With the launch of the 2022-2024 strategic plan, new goals were set – also in the area of ​​sustainability.

