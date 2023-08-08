Home » UnipolSai: Standard Ethics improves outlook to “positive” from “stable”
Business

UnipolSai: Standard Ethics improves outlook to “positive” from “stable”

by admin
UnipolSai: Standard Ethics improves outlook to “positive” from “stable”

Standard Ethics has improved UnipolSai’s outlook to “positive” from “stable”. The Corporate Standard Ethics Rating (SER) “EE+” is confirmed. The first Corporate SER awarded to the Company dates back to 2014. The Company is a constituent of the SE Italian Index and the SE European Best in Class Index.

At an international level, a note explains, the insurance company of the Unipol Group is placed by Standard Ethics “among the best examples of social and environmental sustainability. The Company has faced corporate transformations, rationalization of the structure, organizational and technological innovations in line with the voluntary ESG policies of the European Union, the United Nations and the OECD”.

The reporting, in line with the highest standards, is completed in the Group documents which report ESG strategies and controls. With the launch of the 2022-2024 strategic plan, new goals were set – also in the area of ​​sustainability.

See also  Consumption, costs, imports - all data on the energy crisis

You may also like

Guest articleCitizens want lower taxes than parliaments (sometimes...

China’s Financial Authorities Aim to Boost Support for...

Porsche 718 Spyder RS, how the 500 horsepower...

The resignation of CFO Zach Kirkhorn was textbook-like

White cars win, the last lobby that resists...

Russia sanctions: billions in losses for these European...

Where are the companies most penalized by the...

Neuralink Raises $280 Million in Funding, Following Approval...

What Warren Buffett and Bill Ackman’s bond bets...

Dl Omnibus, the government taxes the extra profits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy