ATP Toronto, the results of the Italians: Musetti, Berrettini and Arnaldi in the 2nd round

Musetti and Berrettini detach the pass for the 2nd round by eliminating Nishioka and Barrere without difficulty. Matteo thus gives himself the fascinating (and unprecedented) derby with Sinner. During the night Arnaldi also wins, beating Pospisil and catching up with Medvedev.

Downhill start for the Italians at Masters 1000 in Toronto, to be followed live on Sky Sport and streaming on NOW until Sunday 13 August. Lorenzo musetti, Matteo Berrettini and Matthew Arnaldi they easily passed the first round, beating respectively the Japanese Nishioka, the French Barrere and the Canadian Pospisil.

Berrettini beats Barrere and gives himself Sinner

Back on the field after the eighth final at Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini breaks the taboo of North American concrete. Almost a year and a half after the last victory on the fast in a Masters 1000 in North America (it was the 2nd round of Indian Wells against Harris), the Roman returns to success by beating the French Gregoire I will sweep, n. 58 in the world rankings, in two sets (6-4, 6-3). So many positive aspects for Berrettini that you played great tennis for an hour and a quarter, always showing a great attitude. Matteo gives himself away like this the fascinating derby in the 2nd round against Jannik Sinner. It will be an unprecedented challenge given that the two Azzurri have never faced each other on the circuit.

Musetti elimina Nishioka

It starts without difficulty even for Musetti. The blue, making his absolute debut in Canada, eliminated the Japanese Yoshihito in his debut Nishioka, n. 45 ATP, with the score of 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 30 minutes of play. Careful management by the Carrara (was impeccable at the service with 84% yield with the first shot, 11 aces and zero breaks conceded) who took advantage of the many mistakes made by Nishioka who put on the scoresheet 29 free mistakes. Having entered the court an hour late due to the rain, Musetti and Nishioka played a balanced first set until the tenth game. At 5-4 for the blue, the Japanese conceded three points in a row which led Lorenzo to win the set. One-way, however, the second partial closed in just under half an hour. For Musetti it’s the first outdoor hard-court win at a Masters 1000 since Indian Wells 2022 (victory with Giron in the 1st round). In the second round awaits the Australian Kokkinakis who beat the Chinese Zhang.

Arnaldi beats Pospisil: it will be a challenge with Medvedev

Matteo took care of completing the perfect blue day Arnaldi. Taking to the field during the Italian night, the Sanremo player beat the Canadian Vasek in just over an hour and a half of play Pospisil, with a double 6-4. Entered the draw from the qualifiers, Arnaldi treats himself to a second round of the highest level against Daniil Medvedev, n. 3 in the world and second seeding favourite.

