Ukraine – Russia war, today’s news: journalist Arman Soldin killed at the front

Ukraine: GB, V-Day parade showed challenges from Moscow

The traditional V-Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square “highlighted the material and strategic communication challenges that the Russian military has been facing for 15 months into the war in Ukraine”. This was stated by British intelligence in its daily bulletin, underlining that “over 8,000 took part in the parade, but most were auxiliary forces, paramilitaries and cadets from military training institutes”.

Furthermore, there was only one tank: “Despite the heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have deployed more armored vehicles” but “the authorities probably refrained from doing so because they wanted to avoid internal criticism on the priority of parades over operations of fighting”.