Ukraine – Russia war, today’s news: journalist Arman Soldin killed at the front

Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated Victory over Nazism Day by speaking on Red Square. “A real war has been unleashed against Russia but terrorism has been defeated and victory will come”. Parade in minor key, with only one tank parading. In the same hours, Ursula von der Leyen’s transfer to Kiev following President Zelensky’s decision to celebrate Europe Day in Ukraine. “The aggressor Putin has already failed dramatically”, underlines the president of the EU Commission. A journalist from the France Presse agency, Arman Soldin, died in a rocket attack near Bakhmut. China declares its “resolute opposition” to unilateral sanctions and warns that it will take “necessary measures” to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies.
Ukraine: GB, V-Day parade showed challenges from Moscow
The traditional V-Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square “highlighted the material and strategic communication challenges that the Russian military has been facing for 15 months into the war in Ukraine”. This was stated by British intelligence in its daily bulletin, underlining that “over 8,000 took part in the parade, but most were auxiliary forces, paramilitaries and cadets from military training institutes”.
Furthermore, there was only one tank: “Despite the heavy losses in Ukraine, Russia could have deployed more armored vehicles” but “the authorities probably refrained from doing so because they wanted to avoid internal criticism on the priority of parades over operations of fighting”.
Ukraine: drone shot down in Kursk region of Russia
In the Kursk region of Russia, on the border with Ukraine, the air defense shot down an “enemy” drone, and the falling wreckage damaged a house and a gas pipeline. The reported it Reuters citing regional governor Roman Starovoyt, that “debris fell in the village of Tolmachevo, no one was injured.”
Great Britain is also ready to include Wagner among the terrorist organizations
Britain is ready to formally include the militia group Wagner in the list of terrorist organizations, alongside al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (ISIS). The Times writes it quoting a British government source and speaking of a measure to exert further pressure on Russia. The decision is said to be “imminent” and should be formalized in the coming weeks, the source adds.
Likewise, the 331 French deputies unanimously voted for a resolution asking the European Union to include the Wagner group on its list of terrorist organisations.
USA: we will continue the training of 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers
The United States continues to train “a couple thousand” Ukrainian soldiers at the Grafenwoehr military camp in Germany. This was stated by Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder. “We will be able to maintain that support in training the Ukrainians as long as demand is there,” Ryder said, adding that US officials continue to discuss combat and tactical needs with Ukrainian partners. According to the Pentagon spokesman, further training will depend on how many units the Ukrainian armed forces can send abroad to conduct exercises. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in late April that the US would begin training Ukrainian forces on American-made Abrams tanks in the coming weeks.
White House pays tribute to slain reporter
The White House paid tribute to AFP reporter Arman Soldin, who was killed in eastern Ukraine, saying the world is “indebted” to the journalists who lost their lives covering the conflict. “Journalism is fundamental to a free society,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
“The world owes Arman and the 10 other reporters and media workers who lost their lives exposing the horrors of the Russian invasion.”
Meloni today in Prague: focus on migrants, energy and Ukraine
The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is expected today in Prague for a one-day mission to the Czech Republic. The premier’s meeting with Prime Minister Fiala will focus on economic relations between the two countries, and on various European issues such as migration , energy and economic “governance”. In the subsequent conversation with President Pavel, international issues will mainly be addressed, including the situation in Ukraine and preparations for the NATO summit.
French MPs: “Wagner on EU terrorist list”
The French National Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution calling for the inclusion of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, accused of abuses in Ukraine and Africa, in the list of terrorist organizations of the European Union. The text, which has no binding value, invites the French government “to mobilize diplomatically” so that the EU adheres to this request, which should make it possible to sanction Wagner’s members and their supporters more effectively, especially financially.
Kiev: Russian missiles on Kupyansk, three injured
The Russian army launched a rocket attack on the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkov region in the evening, as a result of which three people were injured. This was stated by the head of the regional state administration Oleg Sinegubov on Telegram. Ukrainksa Pravda reports it. “At least five residential buildings were hit – he explained – two women and a man were injured. Rescue is on the spot”.