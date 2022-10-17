Listen to the audio version of the article

A lecture hall with 520 seats, 33 classrooms to accommodate 2,660 students when fully operational, 16 three-year degree courses and 6 master’s degree courses in health professions, 16 teaching laboratories, 16 clinics and hospital rooms, an underground car park with 90 parking spaces and one uncovered with 80 seats. These are just some of the numbers of the complex of the Federico II University of Naples inaugurated on October 17 in Scampia which hosts some courses of the Faculty of Medicine. Where the Vela H once stood, the first students made their entrance, about a hundred to which the others will progressively be added to reach over 800 students in the second semester.

“Tool against decay”

“Today it is a great emotion with which we proclaim the entry of the Scampia community into the network of culture, university education of excellence, research, technological development, advanced medical assistance – said the rector, Matteo Lorito – this the result is a pride for Naples, Campania and the country. We are aware that the presence of the University is a powerful tool against the risk of cultural and social degradation for a neighborhood that wants to free itself from an obsolete negative image and wants to feel a living part of the metropolitan context “

Here also the graduation sessions

The building has 7 floors including 1 underground. The classrooms are located from the basement and up to the second floor. In particular, the classrooms located on the second floor are characterized by their potential modularity: they can have the classic arrangement with aligned chairs or have seats distributed around desks to work in groups or to carry out exercises. On the third floor there will be the educational and research laboratories that are being set up, therefore at the moment the practical training activities will still have to be carried out at the Federico II Polyclinic. Not only will the lessons of the courses take place at the Scampia site, but also the graduation sessions.

Advanced teaching

“The Scampia office is an opportunity to apply new teaching and training methods to the first years of the degree courses of the health professions – explained Maria Triassi, president of the University School of Medicine – the goal is to create an educational center here of highly technological medicine in which, thanks to the use of state-of-the-art tools and equipment, we can offer our students, future healthcare professionals, an advanced and high-quality teaching that allows an interconnection between the theory of frontal lessons and practice in laboratories “.

Outpatient clinics

The fourth and fifth floors of the facility will be dedicated to territorial care clinics and should be operational by the beginning of 2023. The first will be for nutritional disorders, an anti-diabetes center and a blood collection center.