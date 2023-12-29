Unraveling the Daihatsu Scandal: The Impact on Toyota and the Affected Models

The scandal with Daihatsu, a brand owned by Toyota, has shaken the reputation of the automotive giant. The company has suspended the delivery of vehicles after admitting to fraud in safety tests, leading to a halt in production and putting 9,000 jobs at risk.

The issue came to light after an investigation into safety tests revealed that Daihatsu had been involved in deceptive practices. This has affected several models, leading to concerns about the safety of vehicles already on the road.

As a result, Daihatsu has ceased production in Japan and Toyota has suspended the delivery of vehicles to address the issue. The scandal has caused shockwaves in the automotive industry and has raised questions about Toyota’s reputation for quality and safety.

The company is now under scrutiny as authorities and consumers demand answers about the extent of the deception and the potential risks to drivers. The fallout from this scandal could have far-reaching implications for both Daihatsu and Toyota as they work to rebuild trust and integrity in the wake of this controversy.

