LG will launch a robot with artificial intelligence for home care: this is how it works – El Tiempo

LG will launch a robot with artificial intelligence for home care: this is how it works

LG has announced that it will be launching a new robot with artificial intelligence for home care at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2024. The robot is designed to perform various household tasks and is said to adapt to the user’s mood thanks to its advanced AI capabilities.

The robot, developed by LG, is set to revolutionize the way people manage their homes by taking on tasks such as cleaning, organizing, and even providing companionship. The AI-powered robot will be able to learn and adapt to the user’s preferences and habits, making it a truly personalized home care solution.

In addition to the new AI robot, LG has also revealed plans for other innovative products, including new smart home appliances and cutting-edge technology. The company aims to provide consumers with a seamless and intelligent home environment that makes everyday tasks more convenient and efficient.

LG’s announcement comes as part of a larger trend in the tech industry, with other major companies like Samsung also set to unveil new advancements in AI and robotics at CES 2024. The competition in the home care robot market is heating up, and consumers can expect to see a wide range of options for enhancing their home living experience.

With the launch of the new AI robot and other innovative products on the horizon, LG is positioning itself at the forefront of the smart home revolution. As technology continues to evolve, it seems that the future of home care is indeed becoming more automated and intelligent. Stay tuned for more updates on LG’s exciting developments at CES 2024.