Until Monday, the Turin Book Fair celebrates readers and publishers

It is the edition of the farewell to Nicola Lagioia, «brave captain», as Giulio Biino, president of the Circolo dei Lettori Foundation, who drove the car of the Show for seven years, defined him. It is the edition that comes after the tormented selection process of the new artistic director, Annalena Benini. The edition that tries to close the circle on the administrative issue par excellence, the future relaunch of the Lingotto Center, headed by the French of GL Events.

Alice in Wonderland is the character to whom the Salone is dedicated this year. Publishers, authors, cultural operators gathered in Turin for five days and five nights, recalls the director Lagioia. «In these seven years the Salone has grown – he underlines – and this year we have reached the roof of the Lingotto, with the Pinacoteca Agnelli». The promotion of reading is a battle of civilisations, recalls Lagioia.

The Turin appointment dedicated to the publishing world marks a new record for the attendance of publishing houses and spaces, never so large: 115,000 square meters of exhibition areas, 573 stands, 48 ​​halls and 13 laboratories for over 1,600 events scheduled at Lingotto and over 600 in the area, with the Salone Off. «Since 2018 – says Silvio Viale, president of the Association of Turin, the City of Books and the Salone Libro – the Salone has almost doubled, from 64,000 to 115,000 square metres, and this year we have set up an external pavilion for the first time because the internal spaces, together with the Oval, are reserved for the book trade, for the meeting between readers and publishers».

A market, that of publishing, which is worth over one billion and 600 thousand euros, on which the Culture Charter has a positive effect, «a measure that we consider of vital importance for book publishing and an important lever for increasing reading in our country, especially among the youngest» says the president of the Italian Publishers Association (AIE) Ricardo Franco Levi, with AIE re-launching the need to maintain the universal character of the Charter, while adapting it to income levels.

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano – who has pledged to support a national law on books and the protection of bookshops – and the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa, attended the inauguration of the 35th edition of the Salone. The days of the Rights Center are on the calendar, a space dedicated to the buying and selling of editorial and audiovisual rights, where 560 professionals from 46 different countries are expected at the Lingotto Congress Center until 19 May.