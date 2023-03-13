MDR boss Karola Wille, whose successor is to be elected this Monday. picture alliance/dpa | Hendrik Schmidt

The Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) will determine the successor for the long-time director Karola Wille this Monday. Wille could earn up to 18,500 euros a month in retirement. In the past, she was the first broadcaster to speak publicly about her lavish pension entitlements. This would give Wille a pension in the amount that the ex-director is currently demanding from Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB).

Karola Wille does not have to worry about her pension. Mitteldeutscher Rundfunk (MDR) has provided over 4.6 million euros for the pension of its outgoing director. That’s what it says in the annual report of the public broadcaster. This Monday, Ralf Ludwig, previously administrative director, is to be elected as the successor to the long-standing MDR boss.

Years ago, Wille was the first director within the ARD to make her possible pensions public. In 2016, the then ARD chairwoman said in the “Bild am Sonntag” about her pension entitlements: “Depending on how long I do the job, the entitlement increases to a maximum of 75 percent of the last basic salary.” euros per month. Because her annual salary was last 295,000 euros. After matching media reports Wille is said to have reached this maximum rate by now.

With this pension, Wille would move to the pension level that ex-director Patricia Schlesinger from Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) is demanding. According to her lawyer, after she was thrown out in the course of the RBB affair, Schlesinger demanded a monthly company pension of around 18,400 euros. She had initially wanted to fight for monthly payments of 22,700 euros before the Berlin district court. Schlesinger took the view that she was contractually entitled to 81 percent of her so-called base salary as a pension.

Karola Wille has been in charge of MDR since 2011. She announced last fall that after two terms in office she no longer wanted to apply for directorship. The broadcaster wants to retire on October 31 of this year. Then she would be 64 years old.

