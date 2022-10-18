Home Business Upgrade the M2 processor! Apple releases 2022 iPad Pro: National Bank raises prices across the board – yqqlm
On the evening of October 18th, Apple officially released the new iPad Pro, which is scheduled to open for pre-order on October 20th (Thursday) and officially go on sale on October 26th (Wednesday).

In terms of price, the starting price of 11-inch Wi-Fi is 6,799 yuan (128GB), the starting price of 11-inch cellular is 7,999 yuan, the starting price of 12.9-inch Wi-Fi is 9,299 yuan, and the starting price of cellular is 10,499 yuan

Compared with the previous generation, the starting price of 11-inch has increased by 600 yuan, and the price of 12.9-inch has increased by 800 yuan.

At the same time, Apple confirmed that the official version of iPadOS 16.1, which has added the pre-stage scheduling function, will be launched on October 24.

As expected, the new generation of iPad Pro is equipped with the M2 chip. Compared with the M1, the CPU speed is increased by 15% and the GPU speed is increased by 35%.

Added the Apple Pencil hovering experience function, supports faster Wi-Fi 6E/Bluetooth 5.3, and the cellular version is also compatible with 5G networks in more regions.

The so-called hovering means that when the Apple Pencil is up to 12mm away from the display, it can be detected, allowing users to preview their own strokes before placing them, which helps users improve the accuracy of sketching and drawing. Taking Scribble as an example, when the pen tip is close to the screen, the text field will automatically expand, further speeding up the conversion of handwriting input to text. With this new feature, various third-party apps can also bring a new annotation and drawing experience.

However, other aspects, including shape, storage (RAM up to 16GB, body up to 2TB), camera, measurements/weight, etc., remain the same as the previous generation.Return to Sohu, see more

