In July, the pending home sales index on home sales in progress, published by the Association of Real Estate Operators (NAR), fell by 1% on a monthly basis, reaching 89.8 points from 90.7 points recorded in June.

The figure is better than analysts’ expectations, which indicated a -4% and compares with the previous -8.9% (-8.6% the first reading). July is the second consecutive monthly decline and the eighth in the last nine months.