Home » US: Fed Richmond manufacturing index improves in June
Business

US: Fed Richmond manufacturing index improves in June

by admin
US: Fed Richmond manufacturing index improves in June

The Richmond Fed’s US manufacturing index improved to -7 points in June, from -15 in May. Analysts had expected a smaller increase, to -12 points.

This survey, conducted on a monthly basis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, tracks the sentiment of 100 manufacturers in the Fed district that includes Virginia, Maryland, North and South Carolina, the District of Columbia and much of West Virginia.

A value greater than zero indicates an improvement, while a figure below indicates a deterioration. In this case, the sentiment therefore remains negative, but to a lesser extent than in the previous month.

See also  Hesheng New Materials: Actual controller Zhang Wei committed life imprisonment for organizing and leading triad organizations

You may also like

Banks could make losses like in 2008, experts...

Piazza San Carlo, one year and six months...

Brazil stocks lower at close of trade; IBOVESPA...

Nine percent return in the test

Rates, Bundesbank securities collapse: the hypothesis of a...

Naughty Nuts founder learns lessons from bankruptcy

ECB, Lagarde: “Rate hike in July”. Tajani: “We...

Зδч Бͨٵ5Ԫعƻ¯_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

BGH negotiates tougher competition controls by Amazon

That’s how long 160,000 euros in savings are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy