Home » US is putting pressure on South Korea to ship chips to China
Business

US is putting pressure on South Korea to ship chips to China

by admin
US is putting pressure on South Korea to ship chips to China

According to a media report, the USA has asked South Korea not to step in with deliveries to the People’s Republic if US memory chips are banned in China. The United States had asked the government in Seoul to urge its chip manufacturers not to fill any market gaps in China should Beijing ban US chip manufacturer Micron from doing business in China, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The government in Seoul should encourage the manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix accordingly not to increase their sales to China, it said. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is planning a trip to the United States.

See also  Hengtai Aipu: Proposal to remove 4 directors including Zhang Houji is conducive to corporate governance jqknews

You may also like

The number of booths exceeds 24,000, and the...

Monopolies Commission recommends splitting up Deutsche Bahn

Asylum – Barely usable federal real estate for...

Rule of law: “Nuclear option” – This is...

Health – Lauterbach plans information campaign for digital...

“5G+Industrial Internet” accelerates the release of the “longboard”...

McKinsey, PwC, EY and Co.: The new billion-dollar...

Military Spending: Budgets soar to unprecedented levels

Juventus-Naples, Raspadori freezes the Allianz Stadium. Allegri: “Chicken...

This controversial billionaire owns the Coachella festival

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy