US is putting pressure on South Korea to ship chips to China

According to a media report, the USA has asked South Korea not to step in with deliveries to the People’s Republic if US memory chips are banned in China. The United States had asked the government in Seoul to urge its chip manufacturers not to fill any market gaps in China should Beijing ban US chip manufacturer Micron from doing business in China, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The government in Seoul should encourage the manufacturers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix accordingly not to increase their sales to China, it said. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is planning a trip to the United States.