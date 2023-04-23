2.9 magnitude earthquake near the Aeolian Islands (Messina)

by weathersicily.it – ​​43 minutes ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. Today Monday 24 April 2023 at 00:53 a shock of magnitude 2.9 was recorded by the seismic stations of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology at a depth of 20.7 km. The epicenter was…

