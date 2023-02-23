Home Business US labor market: claims for unemployment benefits at 192,000 units, minimum for 4 weeks
The number of US workers filing for unemployment benefits for the first time fell 3,000 to 192,000 last week, down from 195,000 a week earlier (revised from 194,000). The consensus of analysts expected an increase to 200,000 units.

This is the low of the last four weeks, testifying to the solidity of the American labor market. A figure that worries the Fed, as it could fuel upward pressure on wages and frustrate the central bank’s efforts to fight inflation.

The four-week moving average rose to 191,250, up from 189,750 previously.

The overall number of US workers continuing to receive unemployment benefits is 1.654 million, about in line with the 1.7 million expected and down from 1.691 million the previous week (revised from 1.696 million).

