It’s the twenty-fourth sold out of the Olimpico since he arrived Mourinho. And the technician expects to see him very hot. There Roma tonight she faces the return of the Europa League playoffs looking for a victory that can take her to the round of 16. It starts again from the 1-0 of the first leg in favor of the Austrians: the Giallorossi are called to comeback to continue the European path.

22:02

45′ – The second half begins

Off to the second half with a substitution: out Kjærgaard inside Sucic. It starts again from 2-0 for Roma.

21:46

46′ – The first half ends

The first half ends with Roma lead 2-0 thanks to the goals of Belotti and Dybala. With this result Roma would qualify for the round of 16 Europa League (2-1 for the Giallorossi in the two legs)

21:39

39′ – Roma double up

Double Rome with great action! Pellegrini serves on band one grande ball for the progression of a impregnable Spinazzola on the wing that jumps his opponent and puts the ball for the left Of Dybala which does not give way to Kohn. Rome-Salzburg 2-0

21:33

33′ – Rome scores. Belotti’s goal

Rome takes the lead and equalizes the result in the double challenge. Progression on the left of Spinazzolacross in small area e header by Belotti who beats Kohn. Rome-Salzburg 1-0

21:32

32′ – Kohn also saves Pellegrini’s shot

Botta di Pellegrini from the edge of the penalty area, Kohn always attentive on diving and manages to reject the shot laterally. Zalewski arrives and tries a cross shot at the far post on which he is unable to put his leg Dybala.

21:24

24′ – Salzburg almost scored an own goal

Another opportunity for Rome. Cross from the right by Zalewski fouled by an opposing defender: the ball changes the trajectory and almost ends at the corner from the porta of Salzburg. Providential once again Kohn who dives and sends the ball out.

21:22

22′ – Ibanez from distance

Many actions from Rome but few shots towards the Salzburg goal. So Ibanez tried it from 30 meters with a powerful right foot that didn’t finish much from distance.

21:13

13′ – Salzburg occasion

An opportunity also for guests. Campanile in the penalty area, Mancini is anticipated by Kjærgaard who in a scissor kick can’t find the door.

21:09

9′ – Cross for Roma with Dybala

Incredible Rome. Corner kick taken by Pellegrini, banked by Ibanez for Dybala who from a secluded position crushes with his left hand, however, finding Kohn’s deviation in extremis. The ball returns to Dybala what about testa manages to pass the goalkeeper but always finding the crossbar. Incredible double action for Roma.

21:04

4′ – Ibanez and Pellegrini booked

Salzburg long throw to look for Okafor: Ibanez he holds him 30 meters from the goal and the referee holds him admonishes. Pellegrini he seeks explanations from Vincic who draws yellow also towards the captain.

21:03

3′ – Roma start strong

High center of gravity and lots of intensity: Roma start strong immediately – supported by the Olimpico – to search for the benefit network.

21:00

1′ – The game begins

Off to the second leg of the Europa League playoffs! It starts from 1-0 in the first leg for Salzburg. First ball beaten by Mourinho’s Roma.

20:35

Smalling: I hope to stay at Roma for more seasons”

The words of Chris Smalling to the microphones of Sky: “I am very confident of staying at Roma. Now I’m focused on the match. I have an option to renew for one year, but I hope to stay for more seasons.” READ EVERYTHING

20:30

Tiago Pinto: “Rome is growing, but time is needed”

The words of the general manager Tiago Pinto to the microphones of Sky.

Is there a difference between those who are used to playing in the Champions League and those who don’t? They made a shot and a goal, do they have something more?

“I think that we too, thanks to Mourinho’s experience, know that one can’t make mistakes in Europe. We had a good game, they had a shot and a goal. The more you go on, the more attention must be paid. Today we hope to be luckier.”

Is Dybala the owner a calculated risk?

“It’s a risk more for Salzburg than for us. The starters are important, but whoever comes off the bench will also be important.”

How do you see the team?

“I see it growing. When we talk about time, we talk about this. We have six more points in the league than last year and we are in the Europa League. On Sunday we changed 5-6 players and won. This is an example of our growth and how we have changed.”

20:15

Rome and Salzburg in the field

The two teams they took to the field for the warm-up: a roar from the Olimpico as the Giallorossi entered.

20:00

Rome, all the possibilities to qualify

Here’s what it takes Roma to qualify for the round of 16 READ EVERYTHING

19:45

Rome-Salzburg, the official formations

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Zalewski, Cristante, Matic, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Belotti.

A disp.: Boer, Svilar, Karsdorp, Abraham, Llorente, Celik, Camara, Kumbulla, Wijnaldum, Bove, Volpato, El Shaarawy.

All. Jose Mourinho

SALZBURG (4-3-1-2): Kohn; Dedic, Solet, Bernard, Ulmer; Kjaergaard, Gourna-Dou, Seiwald; Capaldo; Adam, Okafor.

A disp.: Walke, Stejskal, Van Der Brempt, Onguéné, Baidoo, Koita, Sucic, Sesko, Forson, Gloukh.

All. Matthias Jaissle

19:30

The message from the Curva Sud to the Fedayeen

The South Curve in Piazza Mancini he sent a message of closeness to the Fedayeen. The banner reads: “Friendship makes successes more beautiful and adversity lighter. Always with you!“

19:15

Rome and the push of the Olimpico

Roma are unbeaten in 13 home games in the knockout stages of major European competitions (excluding qualifying), since the 0-1 defeat against Villarreal in February 2017 (W11, D2).

19:00

Rome, the strength of the comeback

Rome has surpassed three of the last five double ties knockout in major European competitions (excluding qualifiers) after losing the first leg; she had only succeeded on two of the previous 15 occasions.

Olympic Stadium – Rome