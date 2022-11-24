Home Business US labor market: initial jobless claims rise to record since August
US labor market: initial jobless claims rise to record since August

The number of American workers filing for unemployment benefits rose by 17,000 to 240,000 last week, higher than consensus expectations of 225,000, and the record since last August.

The four-week moving average stood at 226,750, up from 221,250 the previous week.

The total number of American workers still receiving unemployment benefits was 1.551 million, versus an expected 1.517 million, up from 1.503 million a week earlier.

