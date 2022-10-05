Home Business US labor market: private sector creates 208,000 new jobs in September
US labor market: private sector creates 208,000 new jobs in September

US labor market: private sector creates 208,000 new jobs in September

The US private sector created 208,000 new jobs in September, more than expected. Economists interviewed by Dow Jones had forecast an increase in employment of 200,000 jobs, after the growth of 185,000 in August. This is what emerges from the report on private sector employment drawn up by the ADP company.

In the private sector, the labor market has shown its strength even in the face of the loss of jobs, equal to 29,000 units, in the sector of companies producing goods: within the category, manufacturing companies have witnessed a loss of 13,000 jobs, while companies active in the extraction of raw materials and natural resources have suffered a loss of 16,000 employees.

There was a strong increase in employment created in the commercial, transport and utilities sectors: in these sectors, jobs grew by 147,000 units.

