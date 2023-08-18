Baotou City in Inner Mongolia recently hosted the Rare Earth Industry Chain Supply Chain Collaborative Development Conference, which saw the attendance of Bai Qingyuan, Vice Chairman of the autonomous region. The conference aimed to discuss and strategize the development of the rare earth industry chain supply chain.

During his speech, Bai Qingyuan emphasized the importance of understanding General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions regarding the region’s rare earth industry. He stressed the need to accelerate the construction of the country’s largest rare earth new material base and the world‘s leading rare earth application base. Bai Qingyuan called for a focus on the whole chain layout and cluster development to enhance the overall industry competition.

The objective is to elevate the rare earth industry in Inner Mongolia from being known for its “world-class reserves” to becoming “world-class industries.” This transformation of the industry will not only contribute to the region’s goal of “breaking new roads and entering the midstream” but also make significant contributions on a global scale.

The conference brought together key stakeholders from the industry to exchange ideas and collaborate on ways to steer the rare earth industry toward worldwide recognition. By embracing the potential for collaboration and innovation, Inner Mongolia aims to solidify its position as a leader in the rare earth sector.

Sun Lirong, the conference’s editor, brings his extensive knowledge and expertise to help shape and guide discussions during the event. With the collaboration and dedication of industry players, the rare earth industry in Inner Mongolia is expected to make significant strides in the coming years.