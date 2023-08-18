Mekong Behemoth: A Thai-Style Monster Movie Brings Horror to the Big Screen

World Premiere of “Mekong Behemoth” Takes Place in Beijing

On August 17, the highly anticipated world premiere ceremony of the Thai-style monster disaster movie “Mekong Behemoth” was held in Beijing. Directed by Xu Aqing and created by professional production teams from China and Thailand, the film has already generated strong buzz among fans and critics alike.

During the premiere ceremony, Director Xu Aqing and the creative team engaged with fans, discussing the shooting challenges and sharing their creative experiences. The movie has received positive feedback from both media and audiences, with many praising its ability to successfully create the horror atmosphere of a Thai-style monster movie. The film’s special effects and attention to detail were particularly highlighted, with viewers feeling fully immersed in the story and captivated by its intensity. Audiences are now eagerly awaiting the official release of the film on August 22, Chinese Valentine’s Day.

“The Beast of the Mekong” brings together talented filmmakers from China and Thailand to tell the story of a giant creature lurking in the Mekong River. Set in Bueng Kan Province in northern Thailand, the creature suddenly awakens and terrorizes nearby islanders. Faced with this brutal beast, the characters in the film must brave summer rainstorms and unite with the police, using limited resources to fight for their lives.

During the premiere screening, viewers were captivated by the film’s horror atmosphere and were constantly on the edge of their seats, rooting for the characters to escape the deadly attacks of the Mekong Behemoth. The film’s stunning visual effects and thrilling action sequences further enhanced the audience’s viewing experience.

Director Xu Aqing unveiled the secret behind the realistic monster shooting during the premiere. She recalled the various difficulties and challenges faced during filming, including language and cultural barriers, as well as the unpredictable weather conditions. To ensure the best possible film for the audience, an international team of filmmakers, photographers, and modelers was assembled. Notably, the film also boasts the participation of renowned monster modeler Jordu Scheel, known for his work on the “Planet of the Apes” series, and a special effects director from Marvel. The cast consists of talented performance artists from China and Thailand, bringing a transnational film experience to the movie.

The finalized posters of “Mekong Behemoth” were also revealed at the premiere ceremony. The posters portray the Mekong Behemoth in all its terrifying glory, with its massive body dominating the sky, sharp fangs suggesting its ferocity, and its armor-like skin and wriggling beard hinting at its power and aggression. The menacing pose of the creature conveys the imminent danger it poses, evoking a sense of despair and suffocation. The poster promises a visually stunning and blood-pumping experience for viewers, further increasing anticipation for the film.

With its release set on this year’s Chinese Valentine’s Day, “Beast of the Mekong River” is expected to become a popular choice for moviegoers. Combining the elements of midnight horror and emotional interaction between lovers, the film promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.

