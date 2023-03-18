Home Business US Stock Exchange: Nvidia, First Republic, FedEx, who moved the most in the pre-market
Business

US Stock Exchange: Nvidia, First Republic, FedEx, who moved the most in the pre-market

by admin
US Stock Exchange: Nvidia, First Republic, FedEx, who moved the most in the pre-market

Before the session, FedEx shares rose 11.6% in pre-market trading after the company’s fiscal third quarter results beat analysts’ expectations. FedEx reported adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share, beating Refinitiv consensus forecasts of $2.73 per share. The company also raised its full-year earnings forecast.

Per Credit Suisse, the Swiss bank’s US-traded shares fell 4.1% during pre-market trading. The stock of Nvidia chips

gained more than 2%, following an upgrade to overweight by Morgan Stanley. The Wall Street firm cited continued benefits from the growing push towards artificial intelligence.

Shares of First Republic Bank fell 13.3% in the premarket. Shares were up nearly 10% on Thursday as a group of 11 banks, including Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, agreed to deposit $30 billion in First Republic. Shares of Zions Bancorp, Comerica and KeyCorp, which are among the regional banks affected this week, fell 2.7%, 1.3% and 1.6%, respectively.

Finally, shares of media firm Warner Bros Discovery jumped 4.2% after Wolfe Research bumped the rating to outperform. The company expects shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to rally more than 40% in the coming months. Wells Fargo also raised the title to overweight from equal weight.

See also  Hengtai Aipu insiders: There was a "gentleman's agreement" on debt resolution when the new and old controlling parties were handed over | Daily Economic News

You may also like

CGIL Congress, Calenda unleashed: “Conte gets a raspberry,...

Satisfaction: According to a Schufa survey, Germans are...

Rate hike, mortgages up 50%. Now 1 in...

Health – RKI reports 5540 new corona infections...

Opinions and Guide to Investing. Do they agree?

Vonovia: Greens and SPD are calling for more...

Restructuring Stellantis, 40% of those employed in Melfi...

Energy – Netzagentur finally rules out a gas...

Energy prices: Head of the Federal Cartel Office...

Salini: «By now we are global, for Webuild...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy