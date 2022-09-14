- US stocks resumed overnight (9.14) | Crash! The S&P plummeted 4%, the Dow plummeted nearly 1,000 points, and the largest single-day decline since June 2020; the US CPI unexpectedly exceeded expectations in August, triggering the Fed to continue to raise interest rates sharply. Panic, or 100 basis points in September! _American Three Swamp
- U.S. stocks post biggest one-day drop in more than two years, Dow down nearly 1,300 points Wall Street Journal
- Top 20 U.S. stocks traded on September 13: Tesla executives hint at cheaper electric cars Sina
- U.S. stocks plummet the worst in more than two years | Finance and Economics Oriental Daily News
- Closing: U.S. stocks plummeted, Dow fell 1,276 points, Nasdaq fell more than 5% Sina
- See full coverage on Google News