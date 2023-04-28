Home » Usa: house compromises -5.2% in March
Usa: house compromises -5.2% in March

Usa: house compromises -5.2% in March

The number of home sale compromises in the US fell 5.2% in March, recording the largest drop since September and suggesting that the housing market is not completely out of the woods just yet.

The decline was more marked than all the estimates collected by the Bloomberg survey of economists, which on average expected an increase of 0.8% (in line with February).

Above all, the lack of houses on the market has an impact on the decrease in preliminary contracts. The report is often seen as a leading indicator of existing home sales.

See also  ECB, "Russian aggression damages the economy". Postponement on rate hikes

