USA: import and export prices down in June

The month of June 2023 showed a negative change in prices in the import-export sector, according to statistics released by the American Bureau of Labor Statistics. Import prices decreased by 0.2% on a monthly basis, a result lower than consensus forecasts, which expected a decrease of 0.1%.

Compared to the previous year, import prices show a negative variation of 6.1%. However, if we exclude oil imports, the monthly change in prices is -0.4%. This figure marks a marked change from the +0.4% recorded in May, revised from a preliminary estimate of -0.6%.

