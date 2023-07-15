Home » USA: import and export prices down in June
Business

USA: import and export prices down in June

by admin
USA: import and export prices down in June

The month of June 2023 showed a negative change in prices in the import-export sector, according to statistics released by the American Bureau of Labor Statistics. Import prices decreased by 0.2% on a monthly basis, a result lower than consensus forecasts, which expected a decrease of 0.1%.

Compared to the previous year, import prices show a negative variation of 6.1%. However, if we exclude oil imports, the monthly change in prices is -0.4%. This figure marks a marked change from the +0.4% recorded in May, revised from a preliminary estimate of -0.6%.

See also  Socogas, the bet on bio-lpg and the new distributors

You may also like

Air strike, canceled and guaranteed flights. Salvini: “Appeal...

Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker Wuliangye launches...

Ranking of the safest cars: the Chinese Nio...

German Stocks Experience Mixed Results as DAX 30...

Scholz: “You have to let all fives be...

The New Dodge Hornet Lands in Puerto Rico,...

Forza Italia, Tajani elected secretary: “I will need...

Air traffic strike in Italy: Chaos expected at...

Transport strike and contract renewals: how to avoid...

U.S. Stocks Mixed as Chinese Concept Stocks and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy