Ajax approved the termination of Dušan Tadić’s contract Sport

Serbian captain Dušan Tadić left the Amsterdam club after five years and became a free agent.

One of the best players in the history of “Kopljanik” asked to terminate his contract, dissatisfied with the policy of bringing in reinforcements, and Ajax granted it on Friday evening, so Tadić will be free to choose a new midfielder.

“The decision to leave the club was very difficult to make. However, I believe that this is the right moment. I think it is right not only for me but also for the club to make a new start. All the successes in Ajax give me an indescribable feeling that I have never had before experienced in my career. I would like to thank all the fans for the wonderful time I spent here. If it was up to me, this is not a final goodbye. I will forever be a member of Ajax and I hope to return to Amsterdam soon, in another role such as coaching.” , said Tadić, as reported by the club’s website.

Sports director of “Kopljanik” Sven Mislintat confirmed the departure at the request of the football player.

“Dusan told us that he wants to terminate his contract in Amsterdam. Since his arrival in 2018, he has shown how important he is to the team and how he is a real leader, both on and off the pitch. Last season, his statistics were incredible and he did not miss a single league game since his transfer to Ajax. The fact that he is leaving is an incredible loss for Maurice Stein and his coaching staff. We wish we had kept him, but we respect his request and wish him all the best for the rest of his career. Ajax will be in contact with him at about him when it comes to the coaching job, and we let him know that he will always be welcome.”said the first operative of Ajax.

Dušan Tadić is 34 years old and spent the last five seasons in Ajax. He played 241 matches for the club and has a spectacular performance of 105 goals and 112 assists, which is why he became the captain and leader of the team. And he danced in an Ajax jersey so that the late Johan Cruyff would surely be proud. He won three Dutch league titles, was the best assistant four times, scored a ton of goals, and his performance against Real Madrid in March 2019 will forever be remembered, when he scored a goal, set up two and knocked out the team that had won the previous three Champions League titles . The famous L’Equip gave him a “ten” for that performance and he became only the ninth player in history to receive that rating, for an overtime performance. See what it looked like:

In the previous days, it was speculated that Tadić would go to Besiktas, but this has not yet been definitively confirmed. We’ll find out soon…

