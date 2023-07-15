Syncope: causes, symptoms and treatments. Everything you need to know about fainting

Syncope is a fainting that derives from the sudden loss of consciousness and can occur at any age and for various reasons.

At least one in two people attest to having had a syncope in the span of life. This type of fainting can also have recurrences, confirming the hypothesis that some people would seem to be more predisposed to being victims of such an inconvenience than others.

Despite what one might imagine, there are two types of syncope: those traumatictherefore deriving from a sudden issue, and those that arrive for a hemorrhage or other important health reasons.

Syncope: how it manifests itself

The syncope it can come suddenly or with other symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, sweating, pale skin. Obviously the question changes from situation to situation but in general the impact is always on the general condition of people’s vigilance. Regardless of what the cause is, the situation that arises is a temporary drop in blood supply to the brain.

What are the most common symptoms of syncope

People who have no symptoms but who have one are most at risk sudden manifestation is strong. Syncope can occur during intense sport or during pregnancy, but they are mostly dangerous because they can lead to secondary trauma. Patients of a certain age may have problems because, in the event of a fall, they are more likely to have bleeding, fractures or other deficits with permanent disability. In subjects with heart disease instead fainting it can even be fatalcausing its death. In children, syncope has no particular relevance. So, it’s not always a premonition of something bad and it’s not about a sudden death. Finally, it can derive from a series of very different conditions, even without particular clinical relevance.

In most cases syncope it is not about a specific disease so it has no particular problems. Where, however, it occurs several times always in the same way it is important to carefully evaluate what triggers it, requesting the opinion of the doctor. There are various types of syncope:

The neurodegenerative, reflexively linked to a different symptom; Others manifested by a drop in blood pressure;Some syncope, then, can be given by arrhythmia;Others, however, from heart disease.

Other causes for loss of consciousness include: sudden falls, acute pain, epilepsy, apnoea, intoxications, metabolic problems. Reflex syncope is a malfunction of the nervous system that leads to lack of regulation of blood pressure, when it occurs it occurs together with hypotension or bradycardia, there is certainly a reduced blood flow caused by a heartbeat problem.

