Usa, is Meloni’s trip a risk, Vince Trump? He will pay for it

Giorgia’s trip to Washington is a big risk

The Melons will finally be received next Thursday at Washington by US Democratic President Joe “Sleepy” Biden.

One reported it Palazzo Chigi thrilled for the international catwalk.

However, for her true Trumpian it must be hard, but real politik imposes efforts and suffering.

In recent years, Meloni has created a small jewel of tactical balance and that is, it has been courageously out of the spurious coalitions that it Lega and Forza Italia they signed with the center – left and then went to the collection.

In the meantime, from the opposition, he pressed the buttons of sovereign populism by blowing votes to the League and then, once won, he made a 360-degree reversal, as you would say.

Da anti- EU and anti – Atlantic has suddenly become pro-EU and pro-Atlantic, leaving the allies of the right and the enemies of the left with an abundant palm of the nose.

And then he had thefortuna” – like Zelensky for that matter – that the “right” war broke out in his hands, a war for which he leapt to show himself the guarantor of a delicate balance with parties such as the League, with Salvini who went to Red Square with a pro Putin t-shirt and Forza Italia with Berlusconi who always lent the Latvian to the strong man of the Kremlin.

Giorgia had the shrewdness to present herself as the immovable pivot of a coalition that otherwise would have sided with the Russians and thus she made herself absolutely immovable.

If they send her away, Italy goes with Moscagiven that the centre-right “people” and also their newspapers, see Vittorio Feltri and Maurizio Belpietro, are all pro Putin.

But the Prime Minister – we said – has made a tactical but not a strategic masterpiece.

The strategy it is a much more complex thing than tactics because it is long-lasting and foresees a series of intermediate objectives in view of the final one.

And she must pay attention to her constituents, the hard core who voted for her for her coherence and who could now go back and that is to Legagiven that Forza Italia should evaporate in the medium to long term, also due to the interested presence of Matteo Renzi.

