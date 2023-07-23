Home » Usa, is Meloni’s trip a risk, Vince Trump? He will pay for it
Business

Usa, is Meloni’s trip a risk, Vince Trump? He will pay for it

by admin
Usa, is Meloni’s trip a risk, Vince Trump? He will pay for it

Joe Biden, Giorgia Meloni and Donald Trump

Giorgia’s trip to Washington is a big risk

The Melons will finally be received next Thursday at Washington by US Democratic President Joe “Sleepy” Biden.

One reported it Palazzo Chigi thrilled for the international catwalk.

However, for her true Trumpian it must be hard, but real politik imposes efforts and suffering.

In recent years, Meloni has created a small jewel of tactical balance and that is, it has been courageously out of the spurious coalitions that it Lega and Forza Italia they signed with the center – left and then went to the collection.

In the meantime, from the opposition, he pressed the buttons of sovereign populism by blowing votes to the League and then, once won, he made a 360-degree reversal, as you would say.

Da anti- EU and anti – Atlantic has suddenly become pro-EU and pro-Atlantic, leaving the allies of the right and the enemies of the left with an abundant palm of the nose.

And then he had thefortuna” – like Zelensky for that matter – that the “right” war broke out in his hands, a war for which he leapt to show himself the guarantor of a delicate balance with parties such as the League, with Salvini who went to Red Square with a pro Putin t-shirt and Forza Italia with Berlusconi who always lent the Latvian to the strong man of the Kremlin.

Giorgia had the shrewdness to present herself as the immovable pivot of a coalition that otherwise would have sided with the Russians and thus she made herself absolutely immovable.

See also  EU funds, Brussels unlocks 69 million for Calabria

If they send her away, Italy goes with Moscagiven that the centre-right “people” and also their newspapers, see Vittorio Feltri and Maurizio Belpietro, are all pro Putin.

But the Prime Minister – we said – has made a tactical but not a strategic masterpiece.

The strategy it is a much more complex thing than tactics because it is long-lasting and foresees a series of intermediate objectives in view of the final one.

And she must pay attention to her constituents, the hard core who voted for her for her coherence and who could now go back and that is to Legagiven that Forza Italia should evaporate in the medium to long term, also due to the interested presence of Matteo Renzi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Digital Reform Empowers Grassroots Governance: Zheng Wenyu’s Insights...

New drugs – Expert: “New Alzheimer’s treatment gives...

The Rise of the US Dollar: Factors Behind...

Organize children’s birthday parties: Tollkids plans luxury events

Media Marker, the 2022 financial statements rejected: business...

Dow Achieves Record-Breaking 10th Consecutive Trading Day Gain

This is how high the pension in Germany...

Super-old people, discovered the secrets of the few...

Success factor Swiss franc anomaly – this is...

Netflix, growing customers but revenues below expectations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy