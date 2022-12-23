Home Business Usa: PCE core price index slows to 4.7% in November, still far from the Fed target
Business

Usa: PCE core price index slows to 4.7% in November, still far from the Fed target

by admin
Usa: PCE core price index slows to 4.7% in November, still far from the Fed target

The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauges for monitoring inflation slowed in November, while real consumer spending remained flat, suggesting that central bank tightening on rates is helping to cool both inflationary pressures and demand. All this, with the prospect of a continuation of monetary tightening.

Specifically, the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index excluding food and energy (a more accurate measure of the inflation trajectory according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell), increased 0.2% in November compared to the previous month, in line with estimates, even if the October figure was revised from +0.2% to +0.3%.

On an annual basis, the indicator increased by 4.7%, less than 5% in October but more than the 4.6% expected.

The overall PCE price index, excluding food and energy components, increased by 0.1% quarter on quarter and by 5.5% compared to a year ago, the lowest since October 2021, but still well above the central bank’s 2% target.

Personal spending, adjusted for price changes, remained unchanged in November, posting the weakest performance since July and underperforming forecasts.

Numbers pointing to an appreciable easing of price pressures and suggesting that the US is past peak inflation, although much work remains to be done to bring it back towards the 2% target.

See also  Technogym: revenues up 21% in the first 9 months of 2021. Alessandri: 'return to the gym better than the most optimistic expectations'

You may also like

Wall Street: no Christmas rally. Bad December, Nasdaq...

China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: Better play...

A2A grows in renewables: new photovoltaic plant in...

Erg: Purchases a 25 MWp photovoltaic park and...

Whirlpool, the Naples plant passes to the government...

Tim, Vivendi: “Thanks to the government, a serene...

The Fed’s favorite inflation indicator is cooling as...

Piazza Affari closed just above parity (+0.3%) before...

In the first 11 months of this year,...

Consumer and business confidence index improving in December

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy