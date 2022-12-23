[The Epoch Times, December 22, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Cheng Jing) Recently, the outbreak of the epidemic in China has seen large-scale infections in various places, and a large number of officials, experts and scholars have been exposed to the disease. “Battle hero” Zhang Fuqing died of illness. There are also media reports that CCP officials gathered together and died of illness.

Liu Ji died of the epidemic and was Jiang Zemin’s advocate

According to the Retired Cadres Bureau of the State Sports General Administration of the Communist Party of China, Liu Ji, a member of the Communist Party of China and former deputy director of the State Sports Commission, died of illness in Beijing Hospital at 14:00 on December 19, 2022, at the age of 85. State media did not report what disease Liu Ji died of.

However, “China Economic Online” reported that Liu Ji died “due to the infection of the new crown and the treatment failed.”

According to public information, Liu Ji, born in January 1937, was born in Taonan, Jilin Province, and graduated from the Engineering Physics Department of Tsinghua University in 1964. Liu Ji used to be the deputy director of the Political Department of the Beijing 194 Research Institute of the Second Ministry of Machinery Industry, and successively served as the deputy director and director of the Political Department of the National Defense Science, Technology and Industry Commission, the first deputy secretary and acting secretary of the Party Committee of the University of Science and Technology of China, and the deputy secretary of the Political Department of the National University of Defense Technology. Director, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Training Bureau of the National Sports Commission and other staff.

From 1991 to March 1998, Liu Ji served as the deputy director of the National Sports Commission of the Communist Party of China.

“China Economic Online” reported that Liu Ji presided over the compilation and publication of “Painting on the “Three Represents”” and gave more than 300 lectures on Jiang Zemin’s “Three Represents” in major institutions.

Former CCP leader Jiang Zemin died of illness on November 30. The CCP said he died of leukemia and organ failure. On the same day, the CCP authorities suddenly announced the relaxation of epidemic control.

A few days ago, a senior official of Beijing’s political and legal system anonymously revealed to Radio Free Asia that the epidemic had already broken out, Beijing’s medical system collapsed, and a large number of high-level retired officials died as a result. As far as he knows, they include at least six officials at “department level and above”.

A few days ago, it was reported on the Internet that the surrounding area of ​​Beijing 301 Hospital was suddenly closed down on a large scale. Netizens speculated, “The road near Beijing 301 Hospital is closed! Who in Zhongnanhai has an accident?” “Did a state-level official die from the virus infection?”

Another Peking University professor Cao Fengqi died of illness

Today, another Peking University professor was revealed to have died of illness.

On December 21, The Paper learned from several friends of Professor Cao Fengqi that Cao Fengqi, a well-known economist and emeritus professor of Guanghua School of Management, Peking University, died in Beijing at the age of 77 because of illness and treatment that failed.

Cao Fengqi is a member of the Communist Party of China and a member of the Disciplinary Evaluation Group of the Academic Degrees Committee of the State Council of the Communist Party of China. Participated in the drafting of the Securities Law and the Securities Investment Fund Law. In April last year, Cao Fengqi won the annual “China Finance Lifetime Achievement Award”.

It is reported that Cao Fengqi was hospitalized for cholecystitis in September this year. After he was discharged from the hospital, he announced his physical condition on his personal Weibo account, and revealed that he was critically ill twice during the hospitalization.

The day before, on December 20, The Paper reported that Professor Wu Guanying of Tsinghua University died of a “severe cold” at the age of 67. Wu Guanying is a native of Zhongshan, Guangdong. Before his death, he was a professor of the Information Art Design Department of the Academy of Fine Arts, Tsinghua University. He was one of the non-postal designers with the most designs.

Wu Guanying, a member of the Communist Party of China, is the designer of the 2008 Beijing Paralympic mascot “Fu Niu Le Le” and one of the designers of the 2008 Beijing Olympic mascot “Fu Wa”. He is also the commemorative coin designer for the 70th anniversary of the founding of China, and has participated in the design of many sets of zodiac stamps and zodiac gold and silver coins.

So far, nearly 40 people have died from the explosions at Peking University and Tsinghua University. These two schools are the top universities in China, where the leaders and officials of the Communist Party of China have been educated.

“Battle hero” Zhang Fuqing dies of illness

On December 20, a reporter from Xinhua News Agency in Wuhan learned from Tongji Hospital Affiliated to Tongji Medical College of Huazhong University of Science and Technology that Zhang Fuqing, winner of the “Battle Hero” and “Republic Medal”, died in Wuhan, Hubei, at the age of 97, due to an invalid treatment due to illness.

It is reported that Zhang Fuqing was born in Yang County, Shaanxi Province in December 1924, joined the army in March 1948, and joined the party in August 1948. In the war in the Northwest region, Zhang Fuqing won the Northwest Field Army’s first class of special merit, and was awarded the title of “Battle Hero” and the “People’s Hero” medal.

When he changed jobs in 1955, Zhang Fuqing was assigned to Laifeng County, the most remote place in Hubei Province. He successively worked in the Chengguan Grain and Oil Station and the County Grain Bureau. He worked in the mountainous area for more than 60 years.

Netizens ridiculed that the CCP’s “battle heroes” have such a bleak end? People around are afraid to tell.

However, the above-mentioned deaths were not listed as “deaths due to the epidemic” by the CCP media. Peking University expert Wang Guiqiang said at the State Council press conference yesterday: “Pneumonia and respiratory failure caused by the new coronavirus are the primary diagnosis of death, and they are classified as deaths caused by the new coronavirus infection.” “Due to other diseases, basic diseases, such as cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases , myocardial infarction and other diseases are not classified as deaths caused by the new crown.”

However, this statement has been questioned. Taiwanese doctor Jiang Guanyu told Voice of America, “If the acute sequelae are not included, (death cases) will be reduced by at least half. In fact, it will underestimate the scenario of the sequelae of the new crown (long new crown).”

