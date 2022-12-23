Two hundred million Americans, about 60% of the United States, on bad weather alert due to the winter storm that is causing temperatures to drop from the north to the south of the country. Nearly a million people are without power in 23 states and 6,000 flights have already been cancelled. The states of New York, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Maryland, North Carolina and Oklahoma have declared states of emergency.

The inconvenience for the millions of Americans leaving for the Christmas holidays is enormous. The cold snap could bring the coldest Christmas in decades, forecasters say.

And the deliveries of Christmas gifts are also at risk: FedEx has in fact warned that transport problems due to bad weather could cause delays in deliveries expected before December 25th.

Plunging temperatures are wreaking havoc in the United States and Canada, and their rapid drop can lead to frostbite on bare skin in just 5-10 minutes.

The US alert extends from coast to coast and reaches as far south as the US-Mexico border and Florida.

Internet connectivity has significantly declined in several of the US states affected by the polar storm that has left a million people without electricity. This was reported by the netBlocks Twitter account which monitors connectivity around the world. “There was a high impact on eastern states corresponding to widespread power outages,” writes NetBlocks.

⚠️ Confirmed: Internet connectivity has declined in several US states amid a ‘bomb cyclone’ blizzard and some of the coldest temperatures on record in a generation; real-time metrics show high impact to eastern states corresponding to widespread power outages ❄️ pic.twitter.com/7UkuZXno6L — NetBlocks (@netblocks) December 23, 2022