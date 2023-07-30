Home » Usa, the American economy in perfect Barbie style: all in pink
Business

Usa, the American economy in perfect Barbie style: all in pink

by admin
Usa, the American economy in perfect Barbie style: all in pink

USA, the Barbie-style American economy, all in pink

The American economy seems to follow the style promoted by the Barbie movie, it’s all pink as the numbers confirm. Americans, today more than ever, want to consume and it doesn’t matter if the prices of the big brands have risen. The quarterly reports of large companies are very often “effervescent” and the country’s GDP reflects this moment with a significant and unexpected +2.4%. A result that is the result of two simple words: spending and resilience. A combination of desire to spend and resilience to unquestionable product increases. It seems that the invitations to drink from the two cool singers, Taylor Swift and Beyoncè, have been taken literally.

Usa, the singers Taylr Swift and Beyoncè are trendy

Americans have scaled back some spending categories, including clothing and furniture, but they’re splurging on travel. They also go out to eat and see concerts and movies. Furthermore, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé , the two super trendy singers, seem to have moved markets and consumption. Data in the hand of the Fed it seems that Taylor Swift’s tour could generate almost 5 billion dollars in global revenue and Beyoncé’s exits are moving the business of hotels, hairdressers and bartenders. Travel, concerts, gastronomy are the most popular sectors.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  When it comes to eating, the Swiss focus on price rather than the environment

You may also like

Raiffeisen chief economist: “The path to home ownership...

Salvo Sottile in prime time, wrath of the...

Climate change: Economic growth: standing still means going...

China’s Steel Exports Surge in the First Half...

Intesa Sanpaolo: net profit of 4.2 billion in...

Different methods of recycling solar panels

Mel Gibson Opts for TORK: A Modest Choice...

Chinese cars aim Europe head-on

Financial education about the stock market and the...

Crucifixes and rosaries, sacred art fills up with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy