USA vs. Germany: Power struggle over industry – America's rise is our fall

USA vs. Germany: Power struggle over industry – America's rise is our fall

The American economy has reinvented itself several times in a factory building on the southern outskirts of Albuquerque. Now the US wind power company Arcosa is moving in and investing 60 million dollars in the manufacture of wind turbines. A success that US President Joe Biden personally wants to take credit for. “It’s all part of my plan to invest in America,” he says during a site visit. After all, it is his multi-billion dollar subsidy programs that are suddenly creating jobs again in the old industrial hall.

While US corporations are revitalizing the country’s remote factories, things are very different in Germany. At best, there is a standstill in this country. Biden has a very clear advantage – in the tug-of-war over investment and thus the power struggle for future economic dominance.

