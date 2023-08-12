A psychologist explained why cheated women stay in marriages Magazine

The famous Russian psychologist answered the question that often arises – should a woman forgive cheating?

“Adultery is a trauma. It is not comfortable to even be in the skin of the one who has been discovered. However, the smallest number of marriages are divorced because of adultery. It is really not the most common reason, it occupies a very small percentage. It even happens that the marriage works better afterwards, because until the cheating something brought. It’s often a bad marital relationship that the partners didn’t know how to solve on their own, and then a third party was found for one of the partners,” said psychotherapist Ivana Sinđić on one occasion.

That was enough to raise the question should a woman forgive cheating. It is a common opinion that the time has come when women are aware that their husbands are not faithful, even if they are single in parallel relationships, and that, regardless of that, they remain in their marriages. Why, actually, some women choose to stay in such a relationship and why they don’t feel motivated enough to change their lives for the better, was a question addressed by the famous psychologist Mihail Labkovski.

He explained that women who stay in relationships where they have been exposed to fraud and disrespect for years often do so out of anger. Inside they feel bitterness, anger and hurt, but maybe they do not see the option of sincere forgiveness or even getting out of such a relationship. In this way, in fact, they impose a cycle of suffering and dissatisfaction on themselves, continuing to live within a negative family environment.

Their hope often rests on a belief in some kind of universal justice or karma, expecting that injustice will right itself. However, Labkovski points out that this basis for decisions is wrong, writes Sve za ženu. The partner often continues his behavior, without an iota of responsibility or moral appeal, while the woman remains in the same place, bearing the burden of dissatisfaction and unhappiness, convinced that justice itself will take care of correcting the situation.

However, investing time and effort in such thoughts and expectations is not a real solution. If you feel that you are exposed to injustice because your partner does not bear the consequences of his actions, instead of dwelling on that feeling, it may be better to accept it as part of reality. That way, you won’t miss the opportunity to take control of your life and shape it according to your own wishes.

Labkovski reminds us that relationships built on the foundations of anger are often the most resilient. This is the reason why people sometimes stay in situations that do not bring them happiness, hoping that justice will be done one day. As he concludes, staying in a relationship in which you are not happy, just to achieve some kind of moral satisfaction, is not the right solution. If you are not able to sincerely forgive the cheating and get over it, staying in that relationship will not bring you true happiness. It might be hard, but sometimes it’s best to end such a relationship and move on.

Focus on yourself, on your growth and satisfaction, without expecting that the injustice of others will somehow return. Let everyone make their own choices, and you focus on your own path and enjoy all the charms that life offers you, moving away from toxic experiences.

