Using the fruit powder of iPhone 14 Pro to place a single plus Ace 2V: the price is really invincible

According to news on March 8, an iPhone 14 Pro user posted an order for OnePlus Ace 2V.This user bought the OnePlus Ace 2V 12GB+256GB green glaze version. He said that OnePlus Ace 2V is really invincible at this price, and the cyan color is so beautiful.

In addition to celadon glaze, OnePlus Ace 2V also has black rock options, both of which are both aesthetically pleasing and textured. Among them, the black rock color matching adopts a new silk technology, and the glass surface is etched multiple times to carve a silk-like touch; the celadon glaze adopts the celadon glass technology to give the glass back cover a jade texture.

At the same time, OnePlus Ace 2V cancels the screen plastic bracket that affects the feel and aesthetics, and achieves an extremely narrow frame as narrow as 1.46mm through the direct bonding of the screen and the middle frame of the fuselage, bringing more advanced visual perception and more comfort Excellent grip experience, enhance the texture of the whole machine. Moreover, OnePlus Ace 2V also adopts OnePlus’ popular classic design “three-stage switch”, which can be easily switched among the three modes of ringing, silent and vibration with a light flick.

In terms of core configuration, OnePlus Ace 2V uses a 6.74-inch 2772×1240 full screen,Equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 flagship processor, rear 64MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera, front 16MP, battery is 5000mAh, supports 80W wired flash charging.

In addition, OnePlus Ace 2V is equipped with OnePlus 11’s flagship network black technology – game cloud computing private network. With the help of the world‘s 8 cloud computing centers, it can achieve nanosecond-level network data fusion, effectively reducing network signal weakness and network congestion. Game network latency in weak network scenarios. The 30-minute measured data shows that with the help of this technology, the number of high delays in OnePlus Ace 2V weak network environment games can be reduced by up to 99.43%, and the number of high delays in congested network environments can be reduced by up to 82.75%.

The starting price of the machine is 2299 yuan.

Purchase link:Jingdong (2499 yuan)