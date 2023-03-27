Home Business Uterus for rent, in the US catalog to choose the child from 140 thousand euros
Business

Uterus for rent, in the US catalog to choose the child from 140 thousand euros

by admin
Uterus for rent, in the US catalog to choose the child from 140 thousand euros

Uterus for rent, in the US an online catalog to choose the child to come

The complex reality of therented uterus. The final frontier, at least in the Usa – where the practice is legal and established – consists in opportunities for future parents (termed “intentional parents”) of choose ethnicity, eye and hair color, height donors ready to offer their own pregnancy eggs for others. The option is sponsored by a well-known California agency, “Extraordinary Conceptions”, on its website: “If you are a future parent who is looking for an egg donor and/or a surrogate mother to help complete your family – we read on the homepage – click below to register to view our available donors and surrogates.”

As reported by The messenger (who with his reporters pretended to be a couple to experiment with the process), after registering by filling in the online forms, you will be contacted by a contact person who explains to the intended parents what to do. “For your future child you can choose the color of the hair, the eyes, the skin; we can even help you predict your child’s attitudes: our database includes information on the personality of our donor. Whether you are looking for a donor who you love to laugh, whether you prioritize education or have a musical ability, we can help you find it.”

The American agency’s website also offers two separate paths for those who want to become an egg donor or surrogate mother. In the first case, an age between 18 and 29 is required and a questionnaire must be answered which includes – in addition to questions relating to the health situation – questions such as: “Do you have anyone in the family with Down syndrome? Have you suffered rapes or harassment sexual?. If all the answers exclude the possibility of any type of disease, then 15 photographs must be sent, including – obligatorily – some dating back to childhood so that, explains the agency, future parents can imagine what the their child”. To become a donor you sign a contract which provides for a treatment based on daily injections to help stimulate the development of the eggs. The first transfer is made ten days after the withdrawal. In total, he will receive $6,000 (if he is a first-time donor).

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Resolution 12 of 03/21/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Banking crisis: “This is a turning point for...

Milan Stock Exchange, closing and analysis of the...

Polls, first crunches for Meloni

Banking crisis: According to Finance Minister, Credit Suisse...

Superbonus, a platform is being studied for the...

Labor market – Over 800,000 employees are top-ups

Shortage of skilled workers: Germany defeated in the...

Labor market – IW describes strike as “show...

UniCredit: AT1 bond move after the Swiss shock

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy