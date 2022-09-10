DoNews, September 10 (Chen Hong) On September 9, China‘s leading online used car dealer Uxin Group celebrated its 11th anniversary. Uxin Group “celebrated its birthday” in the workplaces of Beijing, Xi’an and Hefei. In the past year, Uxin Group has developed steadily. Dai Kun, founder, chairman and CEO of Uxin Group, said at the Uxin communication meeting that Uxin is a company that adheres to long-termism, takes a simple and difficult path, and only pursues high-quality growth.

In the past year, after the construction of the used car hypermarket in Xi’an, Uxin Group started the operation of the used car hypermarket in Hefei. Among them, the Hefei hypermarket is the largest used car store in Anhui, with a total area of ​​nearly 100,000 square meters and a full warehouse of 2,800 existing cars, covering 52 car brands. One-stop experience service.

In the past year, Uxin’s supply quality and operational efficiency have been greatly improved. The local supply of goods has been greatly increased, the shelf time has been reduced by 50%, and the sales turnover cycle has been shortened by nearly 50%.

Uxin has also gained consumer reputation and capital recognition. In the past year, the Uxin NPS Customer Net Promoter Index has risen from 20 points to 60 points, reaching the highest value in the industry. In July this year, Uxin received a new financing of US$100 million from NIO Capital, which is also the largest financing in the used car industry in 2022, providing Uxin with sufficient development momentum and grain.

Uxin has returned to the track of rapid growth, thanks to the continuous optimization of Uxin’s internal systems. Dai Kun revealed that Uxin has incorporated the NPS (Net Promoter Index) into the company’s development strategy, and held an NPS improvement meeting every two weeks. All executives listened to customers’ voices; organized hundreds of data, costs, and processes. Standard seminars; tens of thousands of customer consultations and answers to questions; tens of thousands of vehicle inspections, maintenance and repairs, etc.

Recently, the state has continuously introduced favorable policies for second-hand cars. In the past, the problems of restrictions on relocation, taxation, and property rights, which were the most difficult problems in the industry, have all been solved or are expected to be solved within a year, and practitioners usher in great opportunities for development. Dai Kun said that under such favorable opportunities, Uxin must adhere to the principle of providing customers with high-quality vehicles, and only sell vehicles that are willing to recommend to family members and friends; create a good experience for customers and provide customers with satisfactory services, ” Silly is good to users”.

For the development of the company, Uxin will insist on the pursuit of improving efficiency, proactively identify problems, and continue to improve; Dai Kun emphasized that the company “dare to return a car without wasting a piece of paper”, and insisted on zero tolerance for malpractice and corruption.

At present, Uxin has completed the transformation from a platform model to a self-operated model, returning to the track of rapid development. Looking forward to the future, Dai Kun said that Uxin is a long-term company that chooses to take a simple and difficult path, will not be misled by short-term interests, and only pursue high-quality growth.