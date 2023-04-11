The Thermomix is ​​the success story for Vorwerk. Vorwerk

With the vacuum robot Nexaro NR 1500, the Vorwerk family group wants to become more independent of its successful product Thermomix. The food processor is the flagship product of the Wuppertal company. But Vorwerk wants to position itself more broadly. Nexaro acts as a start-up independent of the brand. Sales are made through wholesalers like the “business week” reported.

The name Vorwerk will be known to most people through the Thermomix. The all-purpose food processor from the Wuppertal company can fry, mix, cut and heat food and is a success story. But Vorwerk is heavily dependent on the product and wants to position itself more broadly. The big money should now also be earned with a vacuum robot.

Nexaro NR 1500 is the name of the new innovation from the family company. Previous attempts to become less dependent on the Thermomix have so far failed. The food processor made last year according to calculations “Business week‘ 55 percent of sales if the cosmetics division Jafra is excluded. However, Vorwerk has been selling vacuum cleaners for decades. What should be different about the new vacuum robot?

New sales strategy and new startup

The Nexaro should primarily appeal to tradespeople and be used in building cleaning. In addition, there is no direct sales as with the Thermomix. Instead, they are sold through wholesalers. In addition, the brand appears independently of the parent company as a start-up.

The Nexaro NR 1500 should be a hit in building cleaning. Nexaro

“With intelligent work planning, AI-supported mapping, intuitive fleet management and extensive reporting, the NR 1500 will change professional building cleaning for the long term,” said Nexaro Managing Director Henning Hayn to “Wirtschaftswoche”. According to this, several thousand devices have already been pre-ordered by around two dozen clients. The Nexaro NR 1500 is to be delivered from June. Cost price: 2300 euros.

