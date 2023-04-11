Home World Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed the sacking of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his criticism of judicial reform
World

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed the sacking of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his criticism of judicial reform

by admin
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reversed the sacking of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over his criticism of judicial reform

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had reversed the sacking of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, which was decided in late March after the latter proposed suspending Netanyahu’s disputed justice reform. The announcement of Gallant’s dismissal had provoked two days of massive protests and a general strike throughout the country: to appease the protests, the Israeli government had finally decided to suspend discussions on the reform until the summer.

In the meantime, however, Gallant’s dismissal had never been formalized, and on Monday Netanyahu said he had changed his mind and had reinstated the minister in the government. “There have been disagreements between us, even serious ones, but I have decided to put them behind us,” said the prime minister in a televised speech, in which he spoke of the complicated situation of the last few days in the country and the violence that began with the clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem and culminated in an attack in Tel Aviv in which an Italian tourist died.

See also  Twitter: Elon Musk launches $ 43 billion takeover bid

You may also like

JK Iguatemi receives the first store of the...

Meloni launches the first Def, now fighting the...

Roma-Udinese / Mourinho is in the mood: “I...

Xbox expands its Design Lab with new colors...

A man in Mokrin who was beaten defended...

Gatibu presents “EH Dystopikala” in Valencia, Madrid and...

Northern Ireland, the Good Friday peace accords threatened...

Macron interrupted by a group of protesters during...

Biden, Covid: end of emergency declared in the...

Eating apples every day: this is what happens...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy