Ebola has shown us all in a dramatic way: the world community is not adequately prepared today for health crises of this magnitude. We must therefore set the course now in order to be able to react better to future health crises. We will therefore provide targeted support in strengthening the healthcare system with a program that will start next year with 4 million euros and is initially designed for 5 years. This includes training staff to manage health crises in the partner countries. And that includes setting up a team of experts who can be deployed quickly and who can provide on-site support with diagnostics and control at the first sign of an outbreak of the disease. At the same time, we must vigorously promote the international fight against antibiotic resistance. And the international community must also face up to its shared responsibility when it comes to caring for the many refugees who are seeking protection here. The German G7 Presidency is both an opportunity and a responsibility to actively shape global health policy together with our partners. I am sure that the World Health Summit will provide important impetus in this regard.