Valentina Vignali in a thong in the Bali sea. “The body, statuary”. PHOTO

Valentina Vignali with the basket: lady in red for the Euroleague

Valentina Vignali these days he is in Lithuania following his great passion: basketball.

Indeed, in Kaunas the Euroleague final-4the Champions League of the ball in segments.

Red jacket, equally red dressthe Italian player posted some photos from the Palazzo dello Sport where she is awarded the title of European basketball champion for clubs.

Valentina Vignali at the Euroleague final-4 (Instagram valentinavignali)

Valentina Vignali, thong and bikini. Stunning photos from Bali

But until a few days ago, Valentina Vignali was in Baliwhere he spent a short vacation of about a week or so. Journey to Thailand documented with many photos, exotic dream landscapes. E, the last but not the least, i suoi scatti in costume: bikini and bathing suit, the former protagonist of Big Brother Vip showed all her beauty and sensuality to the fans (2.6 million on Instagram) who follow her on social networks. Above all, a photo in a thong with the Bali sea and spectacular mountains in the background. “The body”… “Statuary”, wrote Vignali’s followers between little hearts and approving likes.

