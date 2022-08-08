Vantea Smart, an information technology company, announced that it has finalized the acquisition of the Fraud Intelligence KubeX software platform from Kataskopeo. With the acquisition of the products, Vantea Smart enters the anti-fraud market and will take over current activities, including those towards one of the world‘s leading telecommunications operators.

“Operationally, Vantea Smart will integrate KubeX with the Infosync Risk Management platform (which entered the Vantea portfolio with the acquisition of ESC 2 last year), to provide the national public and enterprise (international) markets with a unitary Cybersecurity product” , we read in the note in which it is specified that the acquisition also includes the KScoop software, of which KubeX represents the technological evolution, as a cloud solution and orchestrator solution. The products have been developed in extremely complex environments due to the experience gained with installations in large customers.